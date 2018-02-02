WDIV launches true-crime podcast series called 'Shattered: Black Friday'

WDIV-Local 4, the Graham Media Group NBC affiliate in Detroit, announces the launch of their second podcast series “Shattered: Black Friday.” This 10-part series investigates the 2010 disappearance of three brothers from Morenci, Mich. Alexander, Andrew and Tanner Skelton’s father claimed that he gave the children to an underground organization. Seven years have passed and their mother, Tanya Skelton, is still without answers.

“Shattered: Black Friday” is produced and hosted by Jeremy Allen and executive produced by Ro Coppola. Black Friday refers to the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, which was the same day the boys went missing. The boys’ mother told Morenci police that her husband, John Skelton, was supposed to bring the children back to her. But he never did.

“We asked ourselves what stories have we covered in-depth that still haunt us. The Skelton brothers’ disappearance was at the top of everyone’s list. It was heartbreaking then. It’s heartbreaking now,” said News Director Kim Voet.

Recently, this missing persons case made headlines on the other side of the country when human and animal bones were found in Montana. The bones were examined and found to be those of three young children.

“This case is still open and there are so many unanswered questions,” says Allen. “As a father I really connect to the story. We hope that through this podcast, someone who might know something will help lead the police to the truth.”

The first two episodes of “Shattered: Black Friday” will be released on Sunday, February 4 with new episodes released every Friday. The podcast will have a companion broadcast and digital program called “Black Friday: Missing Skelton Brothers” that will be broadcast on WDIV-Local 4 and streamed live on ClickOnDetroit Monday, Feb. 5 at 10 p.m. The documentary-style program will feature in-depth reports by anchor/reporter Sandra Ali and highlight Allen’s reporting from the podcast.

In December, Graham Media Group announced a podcast division and released “Mismatch,” a podcast series hosted by celebrated journalist Roger Weber which features stories about the incompatible.

For more information and updates, follow Shattered Podcast on Facebook and Twitter. Listen to the trailer and new episodes at ShatteredPodcast.com.