WDIV-Local 4 announces partnership with Nextdoor

Today, WDIV-Local 4 is announcing a partnership with Nextdoor, the free and private social network for neighborhoods. WDIV will be using Nextdoor to enhance conversations around local news in communities across the area.

WDIV will not only post relevant and interesting news stories to Nextdoor neighborhoods in Metro Detroit, but engage residents in the stories it works on. Through open-ended questions and Nextdoor polls, WDIV will have the opportunity to hear directly from residents about the various issues affecting them.

“Discussing local news with neighbors is an essential way to build a strong community and an informed civic dialogue,” said Dustin Block, WDIV’s digital executive producer. “We hope that the stories we share lead to further community discussions about the topics that matter most to you.”

This partnership gives WDIV the opportunity to interact with local people about the stories and conversations that matter most to them. However, WDIV will not have access to private neighborhood conversations or member data and can only see neighbor replies to the posts it shares.

If there is an article/story that WDIV does not share that residents would like to discuss with neighbors, participants can use the ‘Share on Nextdoor’ icon that will be accessible on all of WDIV’s news stories.

Visit WDIV-Local 4’s Nextdoor profile page to find locally relevant stories from the station’s staff. To join the neighborhood news conversation, residents can sign up for Nextdoor by going to www.nextdoor.com/wdiv and entering an email address and home address.

