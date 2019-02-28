WDIV-TV comes out on top from early evening to late night

WDIV/Local 4 leads the pack across nearly all newscasts in the February TV sweeps period for Detroit, with first place finishes in key newscasts and late night programming.

WDIV Local 4’s first place newscast finishes include:

First at 4 is No. 1 in the 4 p.m. time period with a 6.9 household rating/17 household share beating both The Now (WXYZ 4 p.m.) (2.0 HH RTG/5 HH SHR) and Judge Judy (WJBK 4 p.m.) (4.0 HH RTG/10 HH SHR). WDIV-Local 4 also wins across the board in the key demographics. First at 4 remains the No. 1 newscast at 4 p.m. in Detroit. It posted significant growth year-to-year, up 60 percent in the HH ratings as compared to March 2018 (March is used instead of February 2018, due to Winter Olympics).



is the Detroit market’s unquestionable news leader in the late evening news, winning across the board in all key demographics. WDIV-Local 4 also continues to claim first place finishes in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live.



At 6 a.m., Local 4 News Today experienced double digit growth across Households and the Women demographics over last March’s sweeps period delivery. WDIV-Local 4’s morning newscast delivered a 4.2 household (HH) rating and a 16 HH share, 2nd to WJBK (5.2 HH rating/20 HH share) and beating WXYZ (3.0 HH rating/12 HH share) at 6 a.m.

In other dayparts, WDIV’s Live in the D is up 71 percent year-over-year in households and 100 percent in key demographics of both Adults 25-54 and Women 25-54. The mid-morning talker finished a close second with 1.2 HH RTG/7 HH SHR (March is used instead of February 2018, due to Winter Olympics).

To cap off the February Sweeps wins, WDIV’s website, ClickOnDetroit.com, is the No. 1 TV media website in Metro Detroit (comScore Dec/2018). Just hours shy of the last day of month, February is expected to be ClickOnDetroit’s second highest month ever for unique visitors.

“From our on-air programming to our digital platforms and beyond, the station has seen tremendous growth in audience engagement in the Detroit market,” said Vice President and General Manager Marla Drutz. “However, we wouldn’t continue to see this expansive upward mobility without that unique combination of a dedicated, professional news team and long-time loyal viewers.”

