Detroit Red Wings all-time goals, assists, points leaders

Here are the Detroit Red Wings all-time leaders in goals, assists and points in regular season games.
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Gordie Howe
|786
|Steve Yzerman
|1063
|Gordie Howe
|1809
|Steve Yzerman
|692
|Gordie Howe
|1023
|Steve Yzerman
|1755
|Alex Delvecchio
|456
|Nicklas Lidstrom
|878
|Alex Delvecchio
|1281
|Sergei Fedorov
|400
|Alex Delvecchio
|825
|Nicklas Lidstrom
|1142
|Henrik Zetterberg
|337
|Henrik Zetterberg
|623
|Henrik Zetterberg
|960
|Ted Lindsay
|335
|Pavel Datsyuk
|604
|Sergei Fedorov
|954
|Norm Ullman
|324
|Sergei Fedorov
|554
|Pavel Datsyuk
|918
|Pavel Datsyuk
|314
|Norm Ullman
|434
|Norm Ullman
|758
|Brendan Shanahan
|309
|Ted Lindsay
|393
|Ted Lindsay
|728
|John Ogrodnick
|265
|Reed Larson
|382
|Brendan Shanahan
|633
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.