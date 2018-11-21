Detroit Red Wings all-time goals, assists, points leaders

Here are the Detroit Red Wings all-time leaders in goals, assists and points in regular season games.

Goals Assists Points Gordie Howe 786 Steve Yzerman 1063 Gordie Howe 1809 Steve Yzerman 692 Gordie Howe 1023 Steve Yzerman 1755 Alex Delvecchio 456 Nicklas Lidstrom 878 Alex Delvecchio 1281 Sergei Fedorov 400 Alex Delvecchio 825 Nicklas Lidstrom 1142 Henrik Zetterberg 337 Henrik Zetterberg 623 Henrik Zetterberg 960 Ted Lindsay 335 Pavel Datsyuk 604 Sergei Fedorov 954 Norm Ullman 324 Sergei Fedorov 554 Pavel Datsyuk 918 Pavel Datsyuk 314 Norm Ullman 434 Norm Ullman 758 Brendan Shanahan 309 Ted Lindsay 393 Ted Lindsay 728 John Ogrodnick 265 Reed Larson 382 Brendan Shanahan 633

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.