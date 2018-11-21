Subject

Detroit Red Wings all-time goals, assists, points leaders

Here are the Detroit Red Wings all-time leaders in goals, assists and points in regular season games. 

  Goals   Assists   Points
Gordie Howe 786 Steve Yzerman 1063 Gordie Howe 1809
Steve Yzerman 692 Gordie Howe 1023 Steve Yzerman 1755
Alex Delvecchio 456 Nicklas Lidstrom 878 Alex Delvecchio 1281
Sergei Fedorov 400 Alex Delvecchio 825 Nicklas Lidstrom 1142
Henrik Zetterberg 337 Henrik Zetterberg 623 Henrik Zetterberg 960
Ted Lindsay 335 Pavel Datsyuk 604 Sergei Fedorov 954
Norm Ullman 324 Sergei Fedorov 554 Pavel Datsyuk 918
Pavel Datsyuk 314 Norm Ullman  434 Norm Ullman 758
Brendan Shanahan 309 Ted Lindsay 393 Ted Lindsay 728
John Ogrodnick 265 Reed Larson 382 Brendan Shanahan 633

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.