How to customize your iPhone home screen with iOS 14

Apple iPhone users are having some fun with a new feature of iOS 14.

The update, which came out last week, features some sleek new tools and features, including a totally new and customizable home screen interface using widgets.

How to add widgets

Touch and hold the Home Screen background until the apps begin to jiggle, then tap the (+) button in the upper left corner to add widgets.

Not sure what to add? Try a Smart Stack—a collection of widgets that displays the right widget on your Home Screen based on factors like your location, an activity, or the time.

You can also customize your Home Screen layout with your favorite apps and widgets. Or, design a few pages—like a page with the News and Weather apps to browse in the morning, or another with all your work apps.

Touch and hold the Home Screen background until the apps begin to jiggle, then drag apps and widgets to rearrange them. You can also drag widgets on top of each other to create a stack you can scroll through.

Change the default icon image for apps

You can also change the app graphic for any icon on your phone using the Shortcut app. It’s a fairly tedious process. You can find the steps here.

People have been getting creative with this. Here are some examples:

Used the ios 6 icons for my homescreen #ios14homescreen pic.twitter.com/6Q6MpCMrUn — Alvarez🦜 (@alvarezbenjaro) September 19, 2020