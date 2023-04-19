How to live stream rare total solar eclipse tonight

The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. The total solar eclipse was visible from the northern Patagonia region of Argentina and from Araucania in Chile, and as a partial eclipse from the lower two-thirds of South America. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

EARTH – A rare hybrid solar eclipse will be visible tonight in parts of the world -- but not in the U.S. Don’t worry, you can still watch it on a live stream!

The moon will block out the sun tonight in what’s called a hybrid solar eclipse -- when the eclipse shifts from a total solar eclipse to annual (ring-shaped) as the moon’s shadow moves across the surface of the Earth, according to Space.com.

This last happened in 2013, and will happen again in 2031 -- and then in 2164.

The eclipse will be visible from the South Pacific, with the moon’s shadow passing over western Australia, East Timor and Indonesia beginning at 9:36 p.m. EDT on April 19 (0136 GMT on April 20) and ending at 2:59 a.m. EDT (0659 GMT) the next day, according to In the Sky .

NASA will host live coverage of the eclipse starting at 10:30 p.m. in the video player below. Join NASA experts to learn about this rare phenomenon, see the eclipse through a telescope, and hear about the two upcoming eclipse events in the United States.

Watch live eclipse coverage from NASA below: