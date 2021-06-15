Firework spectaculars returning to Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced Tuesday that firework spectaculars at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT will be returning July 1.

The firework displays had been suspended since the theme parks reopening following a months-long closure due to the pandemic.

“Happily Ever After” will transform Cinderella Castle with lights, projections and pyrotechnics, as moments from favorite Disney stories encourage you to grab hold of your dreams and make them come true,” Disney said on its blog. “And as part of the ongoing transformation of EPCOT, “EPCOT Forever” will produce a spectacle of fireworks, music and lighting effects over World Showcase Lagoon, highlighting the themes of innovation, exploration, imagination and celebration at the core of the park’s past, present and future.”

Disney officials said fireworks have been a tradition at Disney theme parks since 1957.

Walt Disney World Imagineers are currently testing and developing a new firework show at EPCOT called “Harmonious.” The show will be one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever produced at a Disney park when it’s complete.

The new show does not have a premiere date at EPCOT.

The news about fireworks comes the same day Walt Disney World updated its mask guidelines for guests, allowing those fully vaccinated to go maskless in the parks. While fully vaccinated guests will be allowed to go maskless within the parks, all guests will still be required to wear masks on Disney transportation — buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner.

Walt Disney World will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Oct. 1.

