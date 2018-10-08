18-year-old from Sterling Heights appears on 'Ellen' today!

Watch Ellen today at 3 p.m. and see 18-year-old Bryce Dudal, from Sterling Heights!

He's stunning people not only here in Michigan but also across the country. Bryce has worked at his local Hungry Howie's Pizza for more than a year as a delivery guy. That is until this past July when a video of him playing piano in a customer's house went viral and garnered over one million views!

Bryce is currently a freshman at Macomb Community College. He originally planned on playing baseball in college and even received a scholarship to pursue his career. But that changed once the video appeared online.

Now, Bryce has decided to change course. He's not going to pursue collegiate baseball and instead will follow his dream of becoming a professional pianist playing in concerts around the world.

shares how this experience changed his life.

