1 killed in fiery crash on eastbound I-94 in St. Clair Shores

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash that closed the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Nine Mile Road in St. Clair Shores for most of Wednesday night.

Police said the vehicle caught fire. Three St. Clair Shores police officers were quick to arrive at the scene and tried to rescue the driver from the vehicle, but they were unsuccessful.

The three officers were transported to a hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Michigan State Police are investigating.

All lanes of I-94 were back open after 11 p.m.

Police investigate fatal crash on EB I-94 Jan, 16, 2019.

