I-75 closing this weekend in Detroit: What drivers should know

DETROIT – Both sides of I-75 will be closed this weekend in Detroit for ongoing construction at the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Starting January 13, 2023, Bridging North America will temporarily close northbound and southbound I-75 to support girder work over northbound I-75 for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, US Port of Entry ramp. This weekend closure will be in place until January 16, 2023.

Here are the main closure points and times:

Northbound I-75 Closure (January 13, 2023, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

Three left lanes on northbound I-75 will close between the Springwells Street off-ramp and Clark Street.

Full Weekend Closure of Northbound I-75 (January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. – January 16, 2023, at 5 a.m.)

Northbound I-75 will close between the Springwells Street off-ramp and Clark Street.

All lanes of the Springwells Street on-ramp to northbound I-75 will close.

Full Weekend Closure of Southbound I-75 (January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. – January 16, 2023, at 5 a.m.)

Three left lanes on southbound I-75 will close between the Clark Street off-ramp and the Springwells Street/southbound I-75 on-ramp.

Southbound I-75 will close between the Clark Street off-ramp and Springwells Street/southbound I-75 on-ramp.

The Vernor Highway on-ramp to southbound I-75 will close.

Here are the detours listed by Bridging North America:

I-75 Major Through Traffic:

Northbound I-75 Major Through Traffic will be detoured around the project via northbound I-275 to EB I-96 for the Northbound motorists. Southbound I-75 major through traffic will be detoured around the project via WB I-96 to southbound I-275 for the Southbound motorists.

I-75 Traffic Between I-275/I-75 Interchange and I-94/I-75 Interchange (Local bound traffic):

Northbound Traffic: Traffic will be reduced to one lane and forced to exit at northbound I-75/Springwells Street Exit Ramp, continue south on Springwells Street southbound, east on Fort Street eastbound, north on Clark Street northbound, then rejoin northbound I-75 through Clark/northbound I-75 on-ramp.

Southbound Traffic: Traffic will be reduced to one lane and forced to exit at Clark St southbound I-75 Exit Ramp, then continue to southbound I-75 Service Drive, south on Clark Street, west on Fort Street, north on Springwells Street northbound, south on southbound I-75 Service Drive then to Springwells Street on-ramp to southbound I-75.

Detour for Ambassador Bridge Ramp to southbound I-75:

Traffic from the Ambassador Bridge to southbound I-75 will be detoured to I-96 westbound, take the exit 191 to Michigan Avenue, west on Michigan Avenue, south on the southbound I-75 Service Drive, south on West Grand Boulevard, west on Fort Street, north on Springwells Street northbound, south on southbound I-75 Service Drive then to Springwells Street on-ramp to southbound I-75.

Vernor Highway On-Ramp to Southbound I-75:

Southbound motorists from southbound I-75 Service Drive will be detoured to continue on southbound I-75 Service Drive, south on W. Grand Boulevard, west on Fort Street, north on Springwells Street northbound, south on southbound I-75 Service Drive then to Springwells Street on-ramp to southbound I-75.