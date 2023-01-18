Live stream: Officials discuss $2.5 million in new funding for Mound Road project

Officials in Macomb County will provide an update Wednesday on $2.5 million in new federal funding for the Mound Road project.

WARREN, Mich. – Officials in Macomb County will provide an update Wednesday on $2.5 million in new federal funding for the Mound Road project.

Sen. Gary Peters is set to speak alongside Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel and others at 10 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 18). You can watch live in the stream posted above.

The new funding was secured in the most recent government funding bill. The money will be used to plan and create the final design of the Mound Road/Detroit Arsenal Connector Project.

The project includes five miles of the eight-lane Mound Road Industrial Corridor in Warren and Sterling Heights.

The project is responsible for more than 200,000 jobs and is expected to support more than 70 major employers, according to officials.

The new funds are in addition to a previous $98 million grant from the United States Department of Transportation.