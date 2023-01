A winter storm is causing serious problems on roads and freeways across Metro Detroit, setting up a messy and dangerous evening commute.

We’ve had several closures from crashes, mostly in the tri-county area. Some local police departments have closed off local roads due too icing and other issues.

The overall message -- stay off the roads if you can. But some of us cannot. That’s why we have this handy map.

You can also track MDOT updates on freeway delays and closures below: