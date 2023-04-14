2 drivers, 2 children hurt when Jeep, pickup truck collide at major Warren intersection

WARREN, Mich. – Two drivers and two children were injured when a Jeep and a pickup truck collided at a major intersection in Warren.

The crash happened at 7:28 a.m. Friday, April 14, at the intersection of 10 Mile and Mound roads.

Warren police said a Jeep Commander was heading south on Mound Road and crashed into a RAM pickup truck heading east on 10 Mile Road.

Firefighters rushed the driver of the Jeep to Detroit Receiving Hospital with a serious head injury.

All three people inside the RAM -- a man and two children -- were taken to a Macomb County hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The intersection of 10 Mile and Mound roads is expected to be closed until around 11 a.m. Friday because there’s so much debris from the crash, police said.

Officials continue to investigate.