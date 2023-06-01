Section of westbound I-696 closing overnight Saturday in Macomb County for bridge repairs

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A section of westbound I-696 is closing overnight on Saturday in Macomb County for bridge repairs.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, through 8 a.m. Sunday, June 4, westbound I-696 will be closed for bridge repairs between M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) and Mound Road.

Westbound I-696 traffic will be detoured onto northbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue), then westbound 11 Mile to Dequindre Road. Traffic will be able to reenter westbound I-696 at Mound Road.

