Metro Detroit weekend construction list for May 17-20, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the Metro Detroit weekend construction list from the Michigan Department of Transportation for May 17 through May 20, 2019.

I-94:

Wayne - EB 94, Telegraph to Oakwood, ONE LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - EB/WB 94 at Brush St. (btw M1 & 75), 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Sat 1am-Sun 8pm.

Wayne - EB 94, near M-3/Gratiot, right lane closed, Sat 6am-Sun 5pm.

Wayne - EB 94 ramp to M-10, RAMP CLOSED, Sat 7am-Summer.



I-96:

Oakland - EB 96 ramp to EB M5, RAMP CLOSED, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – EB/WB 96 at Evergreen, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 closed, Sat 8am-Sun 5pm.

Wayne – EB/WB 96 Local lanes at Evergreen, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 8am-Sun 5pm.

Wayne – EB/WB 96 ramps to SB M39, RAMPS CLOSED, Fri 8pm-Sat 11am.



I-275:

Oakland - NB 275 ramp to EB M5, RAMP CLOSED, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – NB/SB 275 at 7 Mile, INTERMITTENT 275 CLOSURES, Sun 6am-9am.



I-696:

Macomb - EB 696, 75 to M-3/Gratiot, 1 LANE OPEN, 3 closed, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am.



M-1: (Woodward)

Oakland - NB M1, near Lincoln, right lane closed, Fri 9am-Mon 5am.

Wayne - NB/SB M1, McNichols Rd to M8/Davison, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.



M-5:

Oakland - EB M5, 696 to Middlebelt, CLOSED, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - EB 96 ramp to EB M5, RAMP CLOSED, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - WB 9 Mile ramp to EB M5, RAMP CLOSED, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - EB Grand River ramp to EB M5, RAMP CLOSED, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - NB/SB Halsted ramp to EB M5, RAMP CLOSED, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.



M-10:

Oakland - SB M10 at 13 Mile, left lane closed, Sat 7am-3pm.



M-39: (Southfield)

Wayne - SB M39, McNichols to Ford, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - NB M39, Ford to McNichols, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - SB M39 ramps to EB/WB 96, RAMPS CLOSED, Fri 8pm-Sat 5am.

Wayne – EB/WB 96 ramps to SB M39, RAMPS CLOSED, Fri 8pm-Sat 11am.



M-85: (Fort)

Wayne - NB M85, near M-39, CLOSED, Sun 11am-3pm.

