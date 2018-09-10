Canadian currency toll rates at Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron increase beginning Oct. 1

PORT HURON, Mich. - In accordance with the Blue Water Bridge parity rate adjustment policy, toll rates paid in Canadian currency (CAD) will increase by $0.25.

Based on the current average daily exchange rate, the toll rates below will be in effect Oct. 1, 2018, through March 30, 2019:

Passenger vehicle tolls will increase to $4 (CAD) per trip.

Extra axles will increase to $4 (CAD) per trip.

Trucks and buses per axle will increase to $4.25 (CAD) per trip.

The Canadian rate for eastbound traffic will be reviewed and adjusted April 1 and Oct. 1 of each year.

