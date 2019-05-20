Clawson residents frustrated with traffic from I-75 construction detour

CLAWSON, Mich. - There was a lot of traffic on 14 Mile Road as drivers detoured around construction Monday but some are expressing frustration with traffic zipping through residential areas.

Dan Stein lives near 14 Mile and Rochester roads in Clawson. He said more traffic means more headaches and safety concerns in his usually quiet neighborhood.

Clawson police said traffic has increased tenfold since construction began on I-75. The speed limit on residential roads is 25 miles per hour but police said they're clocking drivers at nearly 40 miles per hour.

Police said they've been ticketing drivers non-stop. People who live and work in the area said it's difficult dealing with the congestion while also trying to avoid speeding drivers.

Clawson police are warning drivers that they will be making stops and handing out tickets for speeding.

MDOT reports construction on I-75 won't be completed until the end of next year.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.