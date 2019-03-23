Eastbound right lane of 14 Mile Road closed for water main repairs

The road is expected to fully reopen to traffic on Friday, March 29.

BEVERLY HILLS, Mich. - The City of Madison Heights has closed the eastbound right (outside) lane of 14 Mile Road just east of John R (at Edwards Avenue) for water main repairs, according to the Road Commission for Oakland County.

Traffic is shifted to the inside (left) lane in the work zone. The road is expected to fully reopen to traffic on Friday, March 29. Questions regarding the water main repair should be directed to the City of Madison Heights.

