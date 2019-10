DETROIT - A crash investigation is underway after a fire truck hit several cars and a utility pole Monday night on East Outer Drive at Dequindre Street.

Firefighters who were responding to a call lost control of the vehicle, crashing into several cars, and then into a pole, bringing down power lines.

No one was seriously hurt. Police are now investigating what may have caused the fire truck to lose control.

