Fort Street closed between Rosa Parks Boulevard, Trumbull Avenue in Detroit

DETROIT - Fort Street is closed from Rosa Parks Boulevard to Trumbull Avenue for bridgework starting Friday, Oct. 4 and lasting until early December, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The $4.2 million project will involve removing the existing M-85 bridge and replacing it with a box culvert which will be used as an underpass for a shared-use path by the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, according to MDOT.

Detours

Northbound M-85 will be detoured via southbound Rosa Parks Boulevard, northbound Jefferson Avenue and northbound Cabacier Street back to northbound M-85.

Southbound M-85 will be detoured via northbound Trumbull Avenue, southbound West Lafayette Boulevard, and southbound Rosa Parks Boulevard back to southbound M-85.

The project is expected to be completed by early December.

