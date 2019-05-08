Groesbeck closed at Metro Parkway in Clinton Township for crash investigation

CLINTON TWP., Mich. - A deadly crash Wednesday morning has closed both directions of Groesbeck Highway at Metro Parkway and westbound Metro Parkway at Gratiot Avenue in Clinton Township.

According to police, the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. It appears that an SUV may have run a red light hitting a car and also bring the traffic lights down.

Police expect the roads to be closed for several hours while they do the investigation and clean up the traffic lights.

