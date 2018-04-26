How to get around westbound I-696 closure between I-94, I-75

Westbound I-696 will be shutdown between I-94 and I-75 for construction starting April 27, 2018. (WDIV)

The westbound lanes of I-696 between I-94 and I-75 will close Friday night and not reopen until at least November.

Eastbound I-696 traffic will not be affected. However, at one point during this summer-long project, eastbound traffic actually will flow on what will be the newly-paved westbound side of I-696 while crews work on the eastbound side.

Make sense? Eastbound I-696 won't be shutdown.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) offers this official detour for westbound traffic:

The suggested freeway detour for westbound I-94 traffic which normally would merge onto westbound I-696 is for traffic to remain on westbound I-94 until reaching I-75 in Detroit. Then drivers can travel northbound on I-75 until it hooks up with westbound I-696.

As indicated by this map from MDOT:

OK, simple enough. But that's sort of way out of the way, no? Yes.

Two of your best options for traveling this stretch will be:

8 Mile Road

12 Mile Road

Even 9 Mile and 10 Mile roads could be used, but that might not save you any time compared to the I-94 and I-75 detour.

Honestly, this won't be fun for drivers. Trying to get creative with your detour might make you want to change your entire lifestyle around this one freeway closure. Don't do that ... relax, breath, stay focused.

ClickOnDetroit's traffic map offers real-time traffic flows and incident reports. Use it, and be sure to sign up for our Traffic Alerts from the ClickOnDetroit News App.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.