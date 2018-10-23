I-94 to close between I-75, Conner in Detroit next 3 weekends

DETROIT - There are upcoming closures on I-94 in Detroit to be aware of over the next three weeks beginning Friday, Oct. 23.

The closures are to allow for ongoing bridge work and pavement repair, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

The closures are between I-75 and Conner Street , and will alternate between eastbound and westbound lanes, with one closure in both directions included.

The closures will begin Friday nights and open by 5 a.m. the following Mondays.

The proposed schedule, per MDOT (all closures are weather dependent):

9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26 - 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29 -- Eastbound I-94 will be closed from I-75 to Conner Street for extensive pavement repair. The posted detour will be northbound I-75 to eastbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to eastbound I-94.

-- Eastbound I-94 will be closed from I-75 to Conner Street for extensive pavement repair. The posted detour will be northbound I-75 to eastbound M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to eastbound I-94. 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 - 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5 -- I-94 will be closed in both directions between Conner Street and I-75 to allow crews to set new beams at the M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) bridge and to remove three pedestrian structures that are currently closed due to their poor condition. Posted detours will include M-102 and I-75 for both directions.

-- I-94 will be closed in both directions between Conner Street and I-75 to allow crews to set new beams at the M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) bridge and to remove three pedestrian structures that are currently closed due to their poor condition. Posted detours will include M-102 and I-75 for both directions. 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9 - 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12 -- Westbound I-94 will be closed from Conner Street to I-75 for extensive pavement repair. The posted detour will be westbound M-102 to southbound I-75 to westbound I-94.

During the full closure that starts on Nov. 2, crews will start closing surface street ramps to both eastbound and westbound I-94 at 7 p.m. Freeway-to-freeway interchange ramps will begin closing at 8 p.m., with the westbound closure starting at 8:30 p.m. and the eastbound closure starting at 9 p.m. Both directions have to be closed to allow for 20 bridge beams, each weighing 64 tons, to be set over the entire freeway. The pedestrian bridges being removed during this closure are the pedestrian overpasses on Rohn, Springfield and Helen streets.

During the other weekends, the extensive pavement repair includes patching deteriorated sections of road, paving over joints that have expanded over the summer months, and fixing drainage structures. Detailed bridge inspections also will occur on the closed portion.

