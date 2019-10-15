Man killed in violent crash at Linwood, Davison in Detroit

A man was killed in a crash Oct. 15, 2019 at Linwood and Davison streets in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man was killed in a violent crash Tuesday morning at Linwood and Davison streets in Detroit.

The man was traveling westbound on Davison Street in an SUV when he was struck by a car that was traveling eastbound. Police said the car was turning to go north on Linwood Street.

The car struck the SUV, sending it into a utility pole. The driver of the SUV was killed upon impact with the pole, police said.

The woman who was driving the car was taken to a hospital. Her condition is not known.

No other injuries have been reported.

Police are trying to determine who was at fault.

Linwood Street was shut down for hours Tuesday morning.

Horrible crash on Detroit's west side at Davison and Linwood. SUV and car collided in intersection. Adult male driver of SUV died almost instantly. Police working to figure out how it happened. Linwood will be closed for a few hours. @clickondetroit @Local4News pic.twitter.com/MinvUkvbIu — Nick Monacelli (@nickmonacelli) October 15, 2019

