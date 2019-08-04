MDOT closing northbound I-75 exit to Chrysler Drive in Auburn Hills Aug. 4

DETROIT - The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing the northbound I-75 exit to Chrysler Drive in Auburn Hills Aug. 4 for ongoing bridge work.

Fast facts:

- On Sunday, Aug. 4, crews will close the northbound I-75 exit to Chrysler Drive.

- The ramp is expected to remain closed until the end of August.

- The work is part of the ongoing bridge and road repair project between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road.

Ongoing bridge work will require MDOT crews to close the northbound I-75 exit ramp to Chrysler Drive at 4 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. The ramp is expected to remain closed until the end of August as crews work to complete the repairs on the ramp bridge for the southbound I-75 exit to Chrysler Drive.

During the ramp closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be directed to eastbound M-59 to northbound Squirrel Road, then westbound Featherstone Drive to access the Chrysler facility.



The overall I-75 project includes repairing 21 bridges between South Boulevard and Baldwin Road in Auburn Hills. Included in the work is resurfacing both directions of I-75 between South Boulevard and Giddings Road. The road work includes repairing the ramps at the Chrysler Drive and M-24 (Lapeer Road) interchanges. All work on this $21 million investment is expected to be completed in November.

