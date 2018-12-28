MDOT targets first week of January to fully reopen I-696

Drivers have something to look forward to in 2019: the reopening of I-696.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said they are targeting Jan. 7, 2019 as the reopening date of both eastbound and westbound I-696.

MDOT said Jan. 7 is a goal, "but lots of work will need to get done to make sure that happens." The weather will play a factor, as always. Preparation for reopening will begin Jan. 2.

Either way, the freeway will likely fully reopen in January. Even with the reopening, there could be future closures and lane shifts for pavement markings.

The $90 million construction project kicked off back in April, shutting down westbound I-696 between I-94 and I-75. Eastbound lanes have been closed on several weekends during the project.

MDOT first announced the massive interstate construction project in October 2017, saying due to poor condition the freeway must undergo concrete replacement on this stretch in Macomb County.

According to MDOT, I-696 carries about 150,000 vehicles a day through Macomb County.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.