Metro Detroit weekend construction list for May 31-June 3, 2019

DETROIT - Here is the Metro Detroit weekend construction list from the Michigan Department of Transportation for May 31 through June 3, 2019.

I-75:

Oakland - SB 75, Maple to 14 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10pm-midnight.

Oakland - SB 75 ramp to 14 Mile, ramp closed, Fri 10pm-midnight.

Oakland - NB 75, Maple to Rochester, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 12am-2am.

Oakland - NB 75 ramp to Rochester, ramp closed, Sat 12am-2am.

Wayne – EB/WB Eureka under I-75, lane closed thru June.

I-94:

Wayne - EB 94 at French, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Sat 7am.

Wayne - EB 94, Telegraph to Oakwood, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - NB/SB US-24 ramps to EB 94, ramps closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - NB Pelham ramp to EB 94, ramp closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - WB 94 at M-3/Gratiot, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-11am.

Wayne - WB 94, M10 to I-96, right lane closed, Sat 7am-Sun 7pm.

Wayne - WB Trumbull ramp to WB 94, ramp closed, Sat 7am-Sun 7pm.

I-96:

Wayne – EB/WB 96, Davison to 94, 2 lanes open, 2 lanes closed, Sat 7am-Sun 5pm.

Wayne – EB/WB 96, Davison to 94, left lane closed, Sun 5pm-mid-June.

I-696:

Macomb - EB 696, 75 to 94, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - EB/WB 696 at Farmington Rd, INTERMITTENT :15 min CLOSURES, Sun 6am-10am.

M-1: (Woodward)

Wayne - NB/SB M-1, Davison to McNichols, left lane closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - EB/WB 9 Mile at M-1, CLOSED, Sat 6am-midnight.

M-5:

Oakland - EB/WB Grand River at Orchard Lake, lane closed, 9am-3pm, thru mid-June.

Oakland - NB/SB Grand River Ave, CLOSED, Grove St to Farmington Rd, Fri 6pm-Sun 9pm.



M-8: (Davison)

Wayne – WB Davison, near M-10, intermittent lane closure, Sat 7am-Tue 4pm.

M-39:

Wayne - NB/SB M39 ramps to EB 94, RAMPS CLOSED, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - Oakwood ramps to NB M-39, ramps closed, thru 5/31.

M-59:

Oakland - EB/WB M59, Pontiac Lake to Highland, lane closed, 9am-3pm, thru mid-June.

Oakland - EB/WB M-59 at Cass Lake, lane closed, 9am-3pm, thru mid-June.

Oakland - EB/WB M-59 at Elizabeth Lake, intermittent lane closed, 9am-3pm, thru mid-June.

Oakland - WB M-59 Hickory Ridge to Tipsico Lake, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 4am-6pm.

M-153: (Ford Rd)

Wayne – EB Ford Rd, Outer Dr to Golfview, right lane closed, thru Sun 3:30pm.

US-12:

Wayne - EB US12, Mason to Monroe, right lane closed, Sat 6am-3pm.

US-24:

Oakland - SB US-24 at Scott Lake Rd, right lane closed, Fri 10am-Mon 5am.

Wayne - NB/SB US-24 ramps to EB 94, RAMPS CLOSED, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Starts Monday:

I-75:

Oakland - SB-75 ramp to M-24, ramp closed, Mon 7am-Sat 5pm.

I-94:

Wayne - EB 94, Telegraph to Oakwood, moving lane closure, Mon 9am-3pm.

Wayne - WB 94 ramp to SB M10, ramp closed, Mon 8pm thru June.

I-696:

Oakland - EB 696, Lahser to Evergreen, right lane closed, Mon 10am-2pm.

M-1: (Woodward)

Oakland – NB/SB M-1 at 14 Mile, lane closed, Mon 9am-mid June.

M-5:

Oakland - SB M5, 13 Mile to 12 Mile, lane closed, Mon 9am-mid-June.

Oakland – SB M5 ramp to 12 Mile/96, lane closed, Mon 9am-mid-June.

M-10:

Wayne - SB M10, 94 to Forest, right lane closed, Mon 8pm-thru June.

Wayne - SB M10 ramp to Forest, ramp closed, Mon 8pm-thru June.

M-24:

Oakland - NB/SB M-24 ramps to SB 75, RAMPS CLOSED, Mon 7am-Sat 5pm.

Oakland - NB M-24 ramp to WB M24/75 Connector, RAMP CLOSED, Mon 7am-Sat 5pm.

US-12:

Wayne - WB US12, Lonyo to Livernois, lane closed, Mon 6pm-Tue 6am.

US-24:

Wayne – NB/SB US24, 96 to 5 Mile, left lane closed, Mon 9am-July.

WEEKDAY PROJECTS WHICH REMAIN IN PLACE

I-75:

Oakland - NB/SB I-75 has 2 lanes open between 13 Mile and Square Lake Rd with a traffic shift.

Oakland - NB/SB I-75 has 2 lanes open between M-24 and Baldwin.

Wayne - NB I-75 has 2 lanes open between Sibley and Northline.

Wayne - NB/SB I-75 ramps to WB I-94, has ramps closed and detoured.

I-94:

Wayne - EB I-94 ramp to NB M-10, has ramp closed and detoured.

Wayne – WB 94 under M-10, lane closed, thru June.

Wayne - French St and Concord Ave over I-94 closed and detoured, AND Conner ramp to WB 94.

Wayne - Brush St over I-94 is closed and detoured.

I-696:

Macomb – EB/WB 696, 75 to 94, 1 lane closed.

M-1: (Woodward)

Oakland -- NB M-1 at 14 Mile Rd has the right lane closed.

M-5:

Oakland -- Grand River Ave bridge closed over M-5 and traffic detoured.

M-59:

Oakland - EB M-59 has 1 lane open from Tipsico Lake to Milford Rd.

US-12: (Michigan Ave)

Wayne - EB/WB US-12, Wayne Rd to Merriman, 2 lanes closed, 2 lanes open, Tue 5am-6/6/19.

US-24: (Telegraph)

Oakland - NB/SB US-24 has 2 lanes open between Long Lake and Square Lake.

Wayne - NB/SB US-24 has 2 lanes open at Ecorse Road.

Wayne - SB US-24 at Van Born, left lane closed, Tue 9am to mid-June.



