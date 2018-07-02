Mound Road construction: Crews tackling pothole problem

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Mound Road in Macomb County is one of the most infamous in the region for potholes.

That's why beginning Monday construction crews are blocking two northbound lanes on Mound Road between 14 Mile and 16 Mile roads in Sterling Heights. The project will be done in phases, starting Monday when contractors will be closing two lanes northbound on Mound Road from 14 Mile Road to 16 Mile Road. The next phase will be completed after the initial 14 Mile to 16 Mile phase. Work will eventually extend north to 18 Mile Road.

The construction includes 3.7 miles of concrete pavement milling, joint repair, hot mix asphalt overlay, drain improvements, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and ramps. Roadway will be open to through traffic with lane closures in place during resurfacing and construction operations.

This might not be all for Mound Road. Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said the project could extend all the way south to I-696.

"We don't know the extent of the funding, what might be that dollar amount, but whatever it is we know we'll be able to do something on that roadway. We're just hoping, because it's kind of late in the season to start bidding some of these projects out, can we hit it in time to get something going here," said Hackel.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.