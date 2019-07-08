30 road projects across southeast Michigan to begin Monday

DETROIT - The Michigan Department of Transportation recently announced it will begin 30 construction projects Monday around Metro Detroit.

MDOT expects the projects to be completed between the middle and end of July.

Check out the complete list of freeway and road closures below:

Beginning the week of July 8:

I-75:

Oakland - NB/SB I-75 ramp to NB M-24, ramp closed, Mon 5am-Thu 5pm.

Oakland - NB M-24 ramp to I-75, ramp closed, Mon 5am-Thu 5pm.

Oakland - EB/WB E. Holly ramp to SB 75, ramp closed, Mon 9am-3pm.

Wayne – NB/SB 75 at Allen, left lane closed, Tue 9am-mid to late July.

Oakland - SB Crooks ramp to SB 75, ramp closed, Wed 9pm-Thu5am.

Oakland – NB/SB 75 CLOSED, 14 Mile to Adams, Wed 9pm-Thu 5am.



I-94:

Wayne - EB I-94 ramp to French, ramp closed, Mon 6am-6pm.

Wayne - NB French ramp to 94, ramp closed, Mon 6am-6pm.

Wayne - EB 94 Service Drive, near French, intermittent closure, Mon 6am-6pm.

Wayne - EB 94, 2nd Ave to Wyoming, 1 LANE OPEN, NIGHTLY, 10pm-5am, Wed-Fri.

Wayne - WB 94, US-24 to 275, 1 lane closed, NIGHTLY, 9pm-5am, Wed-late July



I-696:

Oakland - EB I-696 Service Drive, Coolidge to M-1, right moving lane closure, Mon 9am-3pm.

Oakland - WB I-696 Service Drive, M-1 to Coolidge, right moving lane closure, Tue 9am-3pm.



M-5:

Oakland - NB/SB Drake at M-5, Drake CLOSED, Mon 9am-Fall.



M-10:

Wayne - SB M10 at 94, left lane closed, nightly, 9pm-5am, Mon-Thu.

Wayne - NB M10, Grand River to Warren, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, NIGHTLY, 8pm-5am, Mon-end of July.

Wayne - NB Forest ramp to NB M-10, ramp closed NIGHTLY, 8pm-5am, Mon-end of July.

Wayne - WB Warren Ave, M-10 to M10 Service Drive, 1 LANE OPEN, NIGHTLY, 8pm-5am, Mon-end of July.



M-24:

Oakland - NB M-24 ramp to I-75, ramp closed, Mon 5am-Thu 5pm.

Oakland - NB/SB I-75 ramp to NB M-24, ramp closed, Mon 5am-Thu 5pm.



M-29: (23 Mile)

Macomb - EB M-29 at Donner, lane closed, Mon 8am-mid-to-late July.

Macomb - EB 94 ramp to M-29, right lane closed, Mon 8am-mid-to-late July.



M-39: (Southfield)

Wayne -SB M39, Dix-Toledo to M-85/Fort, 2 lanes closed, 2 open, Mon 6am-mid-to-late July.



M-53:

Macomb – NB/SB M-53 at M-59, lane closed, Mon 6am to mid-to-late July.

Macomb - EB/WB M-59 at M-53, shoulder closed, Mon 6am to mid-to-late July.

Macomb – NB/SB M-53 at 27 Mile, lane closed, Wed 9am-Fall.

Macomb - EB/WB 27 Mile Rd at M-53, lane closed, Wed 9am-Fall.



M-59:

Macomb - EB M-59, Mound Rd to Van Dyke Ave, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9am-3pm.

Macomb - EB M-59, Mound Rd to Van Dyke Ave, 2 lanes open, 1 closed, Mon 3pm-late July.

Macomb - WB M-59, Van Dyke Ave to Utica Rd, 1 lane closed, 2 open, Mon 9am-late July.

Macomb - M59 service drive/EB Dobry Dr, Ryan to Mound, lane closed, Mon 9am-mid-to late July.

Macomb - EB Dobry Drive/Hall ramp to M-59, ramp closed, Mon 9am-late July.

Macomb – NB/SB M-53 at M-59, shoulder closed, Mon 6am to mid-to-late July.

Macomb - EB/WB M-59 at M-53, shoulder closed, Mon 6am to mid-to-late July.



M-153: (Ford Rd)

Wayne - EB Ford Rd at Inkster Rd, right lane closed, Tue 9am-mid-to-late July.



US-24: (Telegraph)

Oakland - EB/WB Square Lake at US-24, lane closed, Mon 8am-Fri 4pm.

Oakland - NB/SB US24 at Square Lake, lane closed Mon 8am-Fri 4pm.

Oakland - SB US-24, Orchard Lake to Long Lake, moving lane closure, daily 9am-3pm, Mon-Fri.

Oakland - NB US-24 Long Lake Rd to Square Lake Rd moving lane closure, daily 9am-3pm, Mon-Fri.

Oakland - NB/SB US-24 at Maple Rd moving lane closure, daily 9am-3pm, Mon-Fri.

