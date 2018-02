DETROIT - Southbound I-75 is closed from 7 Mile Road to Caniff Street in Detroit for pothole repairs Thursday night.

The decision was made due to the number of potholes damaging vehicles.

The closure is expected to last several hours. Drivers can reenter the freeway at Mack Avenue.

