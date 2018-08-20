Semi truck strikes westbound I-94 overpass at Warren Avenue in Detroit

A semi truck struck an overpass Aug. 20, 2018 on westbound I-94 in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A semi truck struck an overpass Monday morning while traveling on westbound I-94 in Detroit.

The truck hit the Warren Avenue overpass. Michigan State Police said they received the call about 4:25 a.m.

The truck was stuck under the overpass. Traffic was getting by in the left lanes.

No injuries have been reported.

State police said the interstate will close during the removal of the truck.

"Currently we are waiting for an inspector to verify there is no damage to the overpass," reads a statement from state police. "Once that is determined, the tow company will start to get the semi out from under the overpass. There is one lane open, but the freeway will close during the removal. Avoid the area."

