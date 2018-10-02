Traffic

State police: Semi truck rolled onto vehicle on northbound I-75 in Detroit

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

A semi truck rolled onto a vehicle Tuesday morning on northbound I-75 at Caniff Street in Detroit on Tuesday, Oct. 2. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A semi truck rolled onto a vehicle Tuesday morning on northbound I-75 at Caniff Street in Detroit. 

Michigan State Police (MSP) said the driver of the vehicle, which is a SUV, was pinned in the vehicle. The driver was rescued by Hamtramk firefighters. 

The driver of the semi truck suffered minor injuries. 

Both drivers were taken to a hospital. 

"Investigation revealed that the SUV was slowing in the right lane of I 75 when the semi driver could not stop, struck the median wall went up the embankment and rolled down onto the SUV," reads a statement from MSP. 

State police later said the SUV driver's life was saved by his seatbelt. 

The truck was blocking multiple lanes on northbound I-75, snarling morning rush hour traffic. 

