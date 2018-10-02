State police: Semi truck rolled onto vehicle on northbound I-75 in Detroit

A semi truck rolled onto a vehicle Tuesday morning on northbound I-75 at Caniff Street in Detroit on Tuesday, Oct. 2. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A semi truck rolled onto a vehicle Tuesday morning on northbound I-75 at Caniff Street in Detroit.

Michigan State Police (MSP) said the driver of the vehicle, which is a SUV, was pinned in the vehicle. The driver was rescued by Hamtramk firefighters.

The driver of the semi truck suffered minor injuries.

MSP and firefighters are on the scene of a bad crash on I-75 near Caniff Avenue. #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/jTReNUX2n6 — Koco (@KocoMcAboy) October 2, 2018

Both drivers were taken to a hospital.

"Investigation revealed that the SUV was slowing in the right lane of I 75 when the semi driver could not stop, struck the median wall went up the embankment and rolled down onto the SUV," reads a statement from MSP.

.UPDATE: The driver of the SUV was pinned in the vehicle and rescued by Hamtramck Fire. Minor lower leg injuries. Semi driver suffered minor injuries. Both transported to local hospital pic.twitter.com/tjmnD5sJg3 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) October 2, 2018

State police later said the SUV driver's life was saved by his seatbelt.

Another reason seat belts save lives. If this driver wasn’t kept back in his seat this crash would have been fatal. Seatbelts do save lives. pic.twitter.com/H2XGR9hC8e — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) October 2, 2018

The truck was blocking multiple lanes on northbound I-75, snarling morning rush hour traffic.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.