SURVEY: Where are the worst potholes in SE Michigan?

It's that time of the year again: Pothole season in southeast Michigan.

It really does feel like this nasty season is upon us earlier and earlier each year. Once again we are on a weather rollercoaster of extreme lows to unseasonably warm highs -- the perfect weather cycle for potholes to emerge.

It's important we as citizens help pinpoint these tire-killers so we can make life easier for the next driver.

So take a quick minute to fill out our survey and help everyone out:

In the past, ClickOnDetroit surveys like this one have helped fix roads such as a stretch of Canton Center Road back in 2017.

Local 4's Jason Colthorp was out earlier this week getting a look at some of the worst potholes in Metro Detroit:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.