I-94 bridge, road repair project near Detroit Metro Airport starts Aug. 16

ROMULUS, Mich. - Eastbound and westbound I-94 will be reduced from three lanes to one lane each between US-24 and I-275 this weekend to complete work on the shoulders, which will be used as temporary lanes through the fall, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced.

Traffic will be shifted onto the shoulders, leaving only two lanes open in each direction and the service drive/collector distributor exits to Merriman and Middle Belt roads will each be reduced to one lane. Lane closures will start at 9 p.m. Friday. MDOT first planned to start this work on Monday, Aug. 19, but moved the start to Friday night.

The westbound I-94 service drive/collector distributor will be closed at Merriman Road due to the bridge work. Traffic will exit to northbound or southbound Merriman Road and will be able to access the airport. Merriman Road access to westbound I-94 will be maintained.

Northbound Middle Belt Road and the ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed for bridge and railing work. The detour includes eastbound Wick Road to northbound Inkster Road, then westbound Ecorse Road to Middle Belt Road. Southbound Middle Belt Road will have one lane open and the ramp to westbound I-94 will remain open.

The Ecorse Road on ramps are closed to eastbound and westbound I-94 through the fall.

While access to the airport will be maintained with at least one ramp always open, it will be limited and drivers are strongly encouraged to use the airport access off Eureka Road near I-275.

MDOT said it is investing $15.5 million to repair I-94 and 12 bridges in western Wayne County. This work includes road repairs between I-275 and Beech Daly Road, west of US-24, and bridge work at Wayne, Vining, Merriman, Middle Belt, Ecorse, and Beech Daly roads. Bridge work includes epoxy overlay, beam repair, rail patching, substructure replacement and repair, and deck patching.

