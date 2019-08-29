MDOT lifts traffic restrictions for Labor Day weekend travel around Michigan

Due to a high volume of travel expected around Michigan this weekend, MDOT is lifting lane restrictions on major projects to help ease traffic.

MDOT is removing lane restrictions on more than two-thirds of its road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for holiday travelers.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and continuing until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 106 out of 151 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. While motorists will see suspended operations in most MDOT construction zones for the weekend, drivers are advised that equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.

Travelers are also reminded that, for safety and security, the Mackinac Bridge will be closed to public traffic on Labor Day from 6:30 a.m. to noon during the Annual Bridge Walk. Southbound I-75 and US-2 traffic will be stopped at Exit 344 on the north side of the bridge; northbound I-75 traffic will be stopped at Exit 337 on the south end.

The following is a list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during the Labor Day holiday weekend. If necessary, detour routes will be posted at the project location.

Upper Peninsula

I-75 Business Spur (BS) in Sault Ste. Marie, Chippewa County, has at least one lane open in each direction between I-75 and 10th Avenue.

M-28 , Alger County, will have one lane open in alternating directions over the Sand River via temporary traffic signals.

M-95 , Marquette County, will have one alternating lane open on both the Trout Falls Creek and Michigamme River bridges via temporary traffic signals.

US-2 in Naubinway, Mackinac County, will have at least one lane open in each direction between Beach Road and Borgstrom Road.

US-8 near Norway, Dickinson County, is closed at the state line with a posted detour.

Norway, Dickinson County, is closed at the state line with a posted detour. US-41/M-28 , Marquette County, has one eastbound lane open at Brickyard Road; traffic is shifted to temporary lanes. Eastbound access to Marquette County Road 492 and Brickyard Road is detoured.

For more information, contact MDOT Superior Region Communications Representative Dan Weingarten at 906-250-4809. Follow the Superior Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_UP.

Northern Lower Peninsula

M-55 , Manistee County, will be closed between M-37 and Wellston with a posted detour.

M-72 , Crawford County, will have one lane open in each direction west of Grayling.

US-31 in Petoskey, Emmet County, will have one lane open in each direction between Mitchell Street and Fairview Avenue with traffic shifts.

US-131 , Wexford County, will have one lane open in each direction at Boon Road.

Old US-131 , Wexford County, will have a temporary traffic signal at US-131.

For more information, contact MDOT North Region Communications Representative James Lake at 906-250-0993. Follow the North Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_Traverse.

West Michigan

I-96 in Grand Rapids has lane closures and a traffic shift between M-21 (Fulton Street) and Leonard Street.

I-96 in Grand Rapids has all eastbound lanes closed at Leonard Street with traffic detoured onto southbound US-131 to eastbound I-196.

I-96 , Ionia County, has traffic shifts in place near Cutler Road. Cutler Road is closed over I-96.

I-196 in Grand Rapids has lane closures and a traffic shift between Fuller Avenue and M-44 (East Beltline Avenue).

I-196 , Kent and Ottawa counties, has lane closures and a traffic shift between 44th Street and 32nd Avenue. Eastbound I-196 traffic must exit to eastbound M-6. The westbound M-6 ramp to eastbound I-196 is closed.

M-37 (State Street) in Newaygo, Newaygo County, has lane closures in each direction over the Muskegon River with a traffic shift.

M-66 in Lake Odessa, Ionia County, has the northbound lane closed between M-50 and I-96 with traffic detoured via M-50, Jordan Lake Road and Portland Road.

M-89 in Allegan, Allegan County, has lane closures in each direction over the Kalamazoo River, between Jenner Drive and State Street.

M-120 (Holton Road) , Muskegon County, has the eastbound lanes closed between Giles Road and Getty Street. Detour: Giles Road to Getty Street. One lane is open on westbound M-120.

For more information, contact MDOT Grand Region Communications Representative John Richard at 616-262-1565. Follow the Grand Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_West.

Southwest Michigan

38th Street , Kalamazoo County, has the bridge over I-94 closed and detoured.

I-94 , Berrien County, has three lanes open in each direction at Cleveland Avenue with a traffic shift. The Cleveland Avenue bridge over I-94 is closed and detoured.

I-196 , Berrien County, has two lanes open with a traffic shift from Exit 1 to Exit 7. M-63 (Hagar Shores Road) is closed over I-196 and detoured.

M-43 , Kalamazoo County, has one lane open in each direction over the Kalamazoo River.

M-66 , St. Joseph County, is closed between M-60 and M-86 for work over the New York Central Railroad. Detour posted.

M-311 , Calhoun County, is closed between M-96 and M-60 for work over the Kalamazoo River. Detour posted.

US-12 west of Niles, Berrien County, has one lane open in each direction between Weaver Road and South Third Street with a 10-foot width restriction.

US-131 in Three Rivers, St. Joseph County, has one lane open in each direction with traffic shifts from Cowling Road to Gleason Road.

For more information, contact MDOT Southwest Region Communications Representative Nick Schirripa at 269-208-7829. Follow the Southwest Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_Southwest.

Central Michigan and Thumb

I-69 , Shiawassee County, has one lane open in each direction with traffic shifts from Bath Road to M-52.

I-75 north of Bay City, Bay County, will have two lanes open in the peak direction of travel: northbound through Saturday evening and then southbound from Saturday evening through the remainder of the holiday weekend.

I-475 , Genesee County, has all northbound lanes closed from I-75 to Carpenter Road. The eastbound I-69 ramps to northbound and southbound I-475 will be closed until 6 p.m. Friday.

M-13 , Bay County, will have one lane open in each direction from North Street to the Arenac County line.

M-20 in Midland, Midland County, has one lane open in each direction over the Tittabawassee River.

Midland, Midland County, has one lane open in each direction over the Tittabawassee River. M-54 , Vienna Township, has one lane open in each direction with traffic shifts just north of Saginaw Road.

For more information, contact MDOT Bay Region Communications Representative Jocelyn Hall at 989-245-7117. Follow the Bay Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_Bay.

Southern Michigan

None

For more information, contact MDOT University Region Communications Representative Aaron Jenkins at 517-243-9075. Follow the University Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_LanJxn and www.twitter.com/MDOT_A2.

Metro Detroit

Macomb County

I-696 service drives will have intermittent closures in each direction between Dequindre Road and I-94.

Oakland County

I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between 8 Mile Road and 13 Mile Road.

I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between 12 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway.

I-75 has two lanes open in each direction between University Drive and Square Lake Road.

M-59 has one lane open in each direction between Tipsico Lake Road and Milford Road.

M-59/I-75 interchange has the following ramps closed:
Westbound M-59 to southbound I-75.
Eastbound M-59 to northbound I-75.
Northbound I-75 to westbound M-59.
Southbound I-75 to eastbound M-59.

the following ramps closed:

Wayne County

I-75 in Detroit has the northbound and southbound ramps to westbound I-94 closed and detoured.

I-94 has two lanes open in each direction between I-275 and I-94.
Airport access: Westbound I-94 Exit 198 to Merriman Road. Eastbound I-94 Exit 199 to Middle Belt Road.

two lanes open in each direction between I-275 and I-94. Airport access: Westbound I-94 Exit 198 to Merriman Road. Eastbound I-94 Exit 199 to Middle Belt Road.

I-94 in Detroit has the eastbound ramp to northbound M-10 closed and detoured.

M-5 (Grand River Avenue) will have one lane open in each direction between M-39 and Berg Road.

M-85 (Fort Street) has one lane open in each direction near Rosa Parks Boulevard.

US-12 will have two lanes open in each direction between Merriman Road and US-24.

For more information, contact MDOT Metro Region Communications Representative Diane Cross at 248-752-0336. Follow the Metro Region on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDOT_MetroDet.

