Metro Detroit weekend construction: Check the (long) list

The weekend construction list in Metro Detroit is long. So, check it before you head out.

The list below is from MDOT. It's for the weekend of Friday, Aug. 16 through Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.

I-75:

Oakland - SB 75 at Baldwin, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 lanes closed, Fri 7pm-Sun 2pm.

Oakland - SB Baldwin ramp to SB 75 ramp closed, Fri 5am-Sun 2pm.

Oakland - SB 75, Baldwin to University, 1 lane closed, 2 open, Fri 5am-Thu 8/22.

Oakland - NB/SB Rochester Rd CLOSED at I-75, Fri 10pm-Sun 11pm.

Wayne - NB I-75, Caniff to M-8, 2 lanes open, 2 closed, Sat 7am-11am.

I-94:

Macomb -WB 94, M-19 to 23 Mile, right lane closed, Fri 9:30am-Mon 5am.

Macomb -WB 94 ramp to 23 Mile, ramp closed, Fri 9:30am-Mon 5am.

Wayne -WB 94 CLOSED, 96 to Michigan Ave, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am. All on/off ramps closed.

Wayne - EB/WB 94, 275 to US-24, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am, then 2 lanes open thru fall.

Wayne – EB 94 Service Drive, 275 to US-24, 1 lane open, Fri 9pm thru Sept.

Wayne - WB 94 Service Drive, US-24 to Merriman, 1 lane open, closed at Merriman, Fri 9pm thru Sept.

Wayne – EB/WB Ecorse ramps to EB/WB 94, ramps closed, Fri 9pm-Sept.

Wayne – NB/SB Wayne Rd ramps to WB 94, ramps closed, Fri 9pm-Sept.

Wayne - NB/SB Livernois ramps to WB 94, ramps closed, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am.

I-96:

Wayne - WB 96 at Joy, 1 LANE OPEN, Thu 8pm-11pm.

Wayne – EB/WB 96, Livernois and 94, 2 lanes open, moving 2 lanes closed, Fri 9am-1pm.

I-696:

Macomb - WB 696, 94 to 75, 2 lanes open 2 closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am. AND

WB 696, Dequindre to Couzens, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 6am-9am.

Oakland – EB/WB 696 ramp to Coolidge, ramp closed, Fri 10pm-11pm and Sat 9pm-10pm.

Oakland - EB/WB 696 ramps to M-1, ramps closed, Fri 10pm-11pm and 9pm-10pm.

Oakland – EB 696 ramp to Campbell-Hilton, ramp closed, Fri 10pm-11pm and Sat 9pm-10pm.

Oakland - WB 696 ramp to Bermuda Mohawk, ramp closed, Fri 10pm-11pm and Sat 9pm-10pm.

M-1: (Woodward)

Oakland - NB/SB M-1 CLOSED, 13 Mile to Normandy, Sat 8am-9am.

Wayne – NB/SB M-1, near McNichols, left lane closed thru Mon 8/26.

Wayne – NB/SB M1, M-8 to 94, 2 lanes open, Fri 8pm-Labor Day.

M-3: (Gratiot)

Macomb - NB/SB M-3 ramp to EB 696, ramp closed Fri 9am-3pm.

M-5:

Oakland – WB M5 CLOSED, 8 Mile/Middlebelt to 696, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - WB Grand River Ave ramp to WB M-5, ramp closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

M-8: (Davison)

Wayne - EB M-8 at NB 75, left lane closed, Sat 7am-Sun 4pm.

M-10: (Lodge)

Wayne - SB M-10 CLOSED at Wyoming, Fri 10AM-Mon 5am. (Can re-enter at Wyoming).

Wayne – NB M-10 ramps to WB 94, ramps closed, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - SB M-10 ramp to W. Jefferson, ramp closed, Sun 5am-12pm.

M-19:

Macomb - EB/WB M-19 ramps to WB 94, ramps closed Fri 9:30am-Mon 5am.

M-53:

Macomb - NB M-53, 18 Mile to M-59, right lane closed, Sat 7am-6pm.

M-59:

Macomb - EB M-59. Romeo Plank to Elizabeth, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - EB/WB M-59 at Saginaw St, left center turn lane closed, Fri 7pm-Sun 8am.

M-97:

Macomb - NB/SB M-97 ramps to EB 696, ramps closed, Fri 9am-3pm.

Wayne - NB/SB M-97 near Conner, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-4pm.

M-102: (8 Mile)

Wayne - EB 8 Mile, M39 to M-10, right lane closed, Fri 9am-Mon 5am.

US-12: (Michigan Ave)

Wayne – EB US-12, Merriman to US-24, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – WB US-12, US-24 to Merriman, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 12pm-Mon 5am.

US-24:

Wayne - NB US-24, Huron River Dr to Vreeland, 1 LANE OPEN, 1 closed thru Sat 3pm.

Monday:

I-94:

Wayne - WB I-94 ramp to Middle Belt, ramp closed, Mon 9am-Fri 6pm.

Wayne – NB Middle Belt Rd CLOSED at 94, Mon 9am-mid-Sept.

Wayne - SB Middle Belt Rd ramp to WB I-94, ramp closed, Mon 9am-Fri 6pm.

Wayne - NB Middle Belt Rd ramp to EB I-94, ramp closed, Mon 9am-Fri 6pm.

I-96:

Wayne - WB 96 service drive CLOSED at US-24, Mon 7am-Mon 8/26.

M-10:

Wayne – NB/SB M-10 at I-94, right lane closed nightly, 2 open, Mon-Mon 8/26, 9pm-5am.

M-85:

Wayne - EB Fort St at 14th, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Mon 7am-Sun 3pm

US-24: (Telegraph)

Oakland - NB/SB US-24, Orchard Lake to M-59, lane closed, Mon 7am-Fri 5pm.

Wayne – NB US-24 to WB 96, left turn lane closed, traffic goes north to turnaround for WB 96.

