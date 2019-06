Metro Detroit weekend construction list: Work, closures on I-75, I-94, M-59

Check the weekend construction list before you hit the road this weekend in Metro Detroit.

This list is for June 21 - June 24.

I-75:

Oakland - NB/SB I-75, Square Lake to M24, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Sat 11pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - NB/SB Joslyn at I-75, CLOSED, Sat 5am-8am.

I-94:

Wayne - EB/WB 94, 2nd Ave to Wyoming, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – WB 94, 75 to John R, right lane closed, Fri 6pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – EB/WB 94 ramps to I-75, RAMPS CLOSED, Fri 6pm-Mon 5am.

I-275:

Oakland – NB/SB I-275 at 8 Mile, INTERMITTENT CLOSURES, Sun 6am-10am.

I-696:

Macomb - EB 696, 75 to 94, 2 LANES OPEN, 2 right closed, Fri 9pm-Sun 9pm

AND

Macomb - EB 696, 75 to 94, 1 right lane closed, Sun 9pm-Mon 3pm.

Macomb - EB 696 Service Drive ramp to M97/Groesbeck, ramp closed, Fri 6am-mid-July.

M-1: (Woodward)

Oakland - NB M-1 at Lone Pine Rd, right lane closed, Fri 9am-Mon 7am.

M-5:

Oakland - WB M-5, Middlebelt to I-275/I-696, CLOSED, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - WB Grand River ramp to WB M-5, RAMP CLOSED, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

M-10:

Wayne - SB M-10 ramp to EB I-94, RAMP CLOSED, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – NB M10 ramp to WB I-94, RAMP CLOSED, Fri 10pm-Mon 5am.

M-24:

Oakland - NB M-24, Washington to Lapeer, right lane closed, Fri 9am-Sun 9pm.

Oakland – NB M-24, Drahner to Burdick, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 6pm-Sun 9pm.

M-39:

Wayne - NB M-39, Fenkell to Schoolcraft, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Sat 6am-10am.

AND

Wayne - NB M-39, Fenkell to Schoolcraft, left lane closed, Sat 10am-Mon 5am.

Wayne - SB M-39 ramp to Ford Rd, ramp closed, Sat 6am-Mon 5am.

M-59:

Oakland - WB M-59, Adams to Squirrel, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Thu 8pm-Mon 6am.

Oakland - EB/WB M-59 at Airport Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, 1 closed, Thu 8pm-Mon 6am.

M-97: (Groesbeck)

Macomb - SB M-97 ramp to EB I-696 Service Drive/11 Mile, ramp closed, Fri 6am-7/3/19.

US-12: (Michigan Ave)

Wayne - EB US-12, Oakman to Miller, 1 LANE OPEN, right lane closed, Fri 9am-Mon 5am.m

Wayne - EB US-12, Newburgh to Venoy, 2 lanes open, 2 closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - WB US-12, Venoy to Newburgh, 2 lanes open, 2 closed, Sat 6am-8pm.

Wayne - WB US-12, Venoy to Newburgh, 2 lanes open, 2 closed, Sun 6am-8pm.

US-24: (Telegraph)

Wayne - NB US24, near Vreeland, 1 LANE OPEN, right lane closed, Fri 9am-Mon 5am.

Starting Monday: (check Michigan.gov/drive for latest info)

Wayne - NB I-75, Sibley to Northline, left lane closed, Mon 8am-Fri 3pm.

Wayne - SB I-75 at Allen, left lane closed, Mon 8am-Fri 3pm.

Oakland - NB/SB Giddings Rd at I-75, bridge closed, Mon 7am-Tue 5pm.

Oakland - NB M-1 at Square Lake Rd, right lane closed, daily 9am-3pm, Mon-August.

Oakland - WB Square Lake at M-1, right turn lane closed, 3 lanes open, Mon 9am-August.

Wayne - EB US-12 at US-24, right lane closed, Mon 9am-7/1/19.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.