Metro Detroit weekend construction list: Work on I-75, I-94, I-696

Take a look at the list of weekend construction around Southeast Michigan for the weekend of Sept. 6 through Sept. 8.

I-75:

Oakland – SB I-75 at Rochester Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Sat 5am.

Oakland – NB/SB I-75 ramps to M-24, ramps closed, Sat 5am-Sun 10pm.

I-94:

Macomb - EB I-94, M-29 to M-19, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - WB I-94, Conner to Chene, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 left closed, Sun 5am-12pm AND Sun 8am-5pm.

Wayne - EB I-94, Chene to Conner, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 left closed, Sat 8am-5pm.

I-96:

Wayne – EB/WB 96, Schaefer to I-94, 2 lanes open, 2 closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

I-696:

Oakland/Macomb - WB 696, Dequindre to Couzens, right lane closed, Sat 8am-6pm.

Oakland/Macomb - Dequindre ramp to WB 696, ramp closed, Sat 8am-6pm.

Oakland/Macomb - EB 696 at Couzens, 1 lane closed, 3 open, Sun 8am-6pm.

M-3: (Gratiot)

Wayne - SB M-3 near M-53, 1 lane closed, Fri 7am-4pm.

M-10:

Oakland - SB M-10 ramp to NB US-24, ramp closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

M-24:

Oakland – NB/SB M-24 ramps to 75, ramps closed, Sat 5am-Sun 10pm.

M-53:

Macomb - SB M-53, Van Dyke to 32 Mile, left lane closed, Sat 9am-Wed 9am.

Macomb - SB M-53, 23 Mile to 21 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-7pm.

Macomb – EB/WB 23 Mile ramp to SB M-53, ramp closed intermittently, Sat 7am-12pm.

M-59:

Macomb - WB M-59, Elizabeth Rd to Romeo Plank, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Mon 6am.

M-153 : (Ford Rd)

Wayne - WB Ford, Oakman to Schaefer, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-10am.

US-12 : (Michigan Ave)

Wayne – WB US-12, US-24 to Merriman, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-9pm.

Wayne – EB US-12, Merriman to US-24, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 5am-9pm.

US-24 :

Oakland – NB Dixie Hwy, Hatchery to Walton, moving right lane closure, Sat 8am-3pm.

Wayne - SB US-24 CLOSED, Pennsylvania to West Rd, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

