Metro Detroit weekend construction list: Work on I-75, I-94, I-96

Take a look at the list of weekend construction around Southeast Michigan for the weekend of Sept. 13 through Sept. 16.

I-75:

Oakland – NB/SB 75, 7 Mile to 696, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 left lanes closed, Sat 5am-5pm

Oakland – NB/SB 75, 7 Mile to 12 Mile, 2 LANES OPEN, left lane closed, Sat 5pm-Oct.

Oakland – NB/SB 75, 8 Mile to 696, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 left lanes closed NIGHTLY, Mon 10pm-Thurs 5am

Oakland - SB 75, 8 Mile to 6 Mile/McNichols, left lane closed, Mon 9am-Fri 3pm.

Oakland – EB/WB 75 Bus Loop, M-1 to Opdyke, 2 lanes closed NIGHTLY, Mon-8pm-Fri 5am.

Wayne - NB 75 CLOSED at Clark, near bridge, Fri 11pm-Sat 2am.

Wayne - SB 75 intermittent CLOSED at Clark, Fri 11pm-Sat 2am.

Wayne – NB/SB 75 at Clark, 2 left lanes intermittently closed, Fri 9pm-Sat 7:30am.

Wayne - NB/SB I-75 Service Drive at Vernor Hwy, intersection closed, Sat 11am-12:30pm.

Wayne – NB 75, 375 to Warren, 2 LANES OPEN, 2 lanes closed, Sat 8am-5pm.

Wayne – SB 75, Caniff to 94, 2 LANES OPEN, 2 lanes closed, Sat 8am-5pm.

I-94:

Macomb - EB 94, M-29 to M-19, right lane closed, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am. EB 94 ramp to M19 closed.

Wayne – WB 94 CLOSED, 75 to US-12, Fri 9pm-Sat 11:59pm.

Wayne – EB 94 at Livernois, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 RIGHT CLOSED, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - WB 94 CLOSED, 75 to M-10, Sun 12am-10am. All on/off ramps closed.

AIRPORT AREA:

Wayne – EB/WB 94, 275 to US-24, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9pm-Sun 5am.

Wayne - EB 94 ramp to NB Merriman, ramp closed, Sat 9pm thru Oct.

Wayne - NB Merriman ramp to WB 94, ramp closed, Sat 9pm-Oct.

Wayne - SB Merriman ramp to EB 94, ramp closed, Sat 9pm-Oct.

Wayne - NB Middle Belt ramp to WB 94, ramp closed, Sat 9pm-Oct.

Wayne – NB/SB Wayne Rd ramp to WB 94, ramp closed, Sat 9pm-Oct.

I-96:

Wayne – EB 96, M-8/Davison to 94, 2 LANES OPEN, 2 closed, Sat 5am-7pm.

Wayne – WB 96, 94 to M-8/Davison, 2 LANES OPEN, 2 closed, Sun 5am-7pm.

Wayne – EB/WB 96 ramps to WB 94, ramps closed, Fri 9pm to Sun midnight.

I-275:

Wayne - EB Eureka ramp to SB 275, ramp closed Mon 9am-Fri 3pm.

I-696 :

Oakland - EB/WB 696 CLOSED intermittently at Coolidge Hwy, Sun 6am-10am.

M-1 : (Woodward Ave)

Oakland - NB/SB M-1 CLOSED under 696, NIGHTLY, Mon 9pm-Fri 5am.

M-3 : (Gratiot Ave)

Macomb – NB/SB M-3, 14 Mile to 16 Mile/Metro Pkwy, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 7pm-Sat 10am AND Sat 7pm-Sun 10am.

M-5:

Oakland - NB M-5, Maple to Pontiac Trail, 2 lanes open, left lane closed, Sat 9am-Sun 5pm AND Mon/Tue 9am-5pm.

Wayne - EB/WB M-5/Grand River at W. Grand Blvd, intermittent intersection closure, Sat 10:50am-Noon for cycling event.

Wayne - EB/WB Grand River at Rosa Parks, intermittent intersection closure, Sat 9am-9:40am.

M-8:

Wayne - EB/WB Davison St at Rosa Parks Blvd, intersection closed, Sat 9:30am-10:30am.

M-10:

Wayne - NB/SB M-10 ramps to WB 94, ramps closed, Fri 9pm-Sun midnight.

M-14:

Wayne - WB M-14, 275 to Sheldon, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 right closed, Sat 7am-Sun 7pm.

Wayne - NB/SB Sheldon ramp to WB M-14, ramp closed, Sat 7am-Sun 7pm.

M-29:

Macomb – EB/WB M-29 ramp to EB 94, ramp closed, Fri 7pm-Mon 5am.

M-39:

Wayne – NB/SB M-39 at Outer Drive, intermittent lane closure, Mon 9am-3pm.

M-53 : (Van Dyke)

Macomb - SB M-53, 22 Mile to M-59, right lane closed, Sat 7am-7pm.

Macomb - SB M-53 ramp to M-59, ramp closed, Sat 7am-12pm.

M-59:

Macomb - WB M-59, M-3/Gratiot Rd to Romeo Plank, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 9pm-Mon 6am.

Macomb – EB/WB M-59 ramps to SB M-53, ramps closed, Sat 12pm-5pm.

M-85 : (Fort St)

Wayne - EB/WB Fort St, Rosa Parks to Trumbull, 2 lanes open 2 lanes closed, Mon 7am-early Oct.

M-97: (Groesbeck)

Wayne - NB/SB M-97, Gratiot to 8 Mile, 2 lanes open, right 2 closed, Fri 9am-Mon 7am.

US-12: (Michigan Ave)

Wayne - EB/WB US-12, Vernor Hwy to 14th, intermittent intersection closed, Sat 9am-9:30am.

Wayne - EB/WB US-12 at W. Grand, intermittent intersection closed, Sat 11am-12:30pm.

US-24 : (Telegraph)

Oakland - NB US-24 ramp to EB 696, ramp closed, Fri 3pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne - NB US-24, 96 to 5 Mile/Fenkell, left lane closed, Mon 7am-Oct.

Wayne - SB US-24, 5 Mile/Fenkell to I-96, 2 right lanes open, 2 left closed, Mon 7am-Fri 9am.

Wayne - NB US-24, Van Born to Mich Ave, 2 lanes open, left lane closed, Sat 6am-6pm.

Wayne - NB US-24 CLOSED, West Rd to Pennsylvania, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

