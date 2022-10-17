World’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge opens in Michigan: How to walk it

There’s a new thing to add to your Michigan to-do list: walking a giant suspension bridge, the longest of its kind in the world.

SkyBridge Michigan, the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge, officially opened on Oct. 15 at Boyne Mountain.

The SkyBridge has 1,023 feet of suspended walking surface. The span from end-of-tower to end-of-tower is around 1,200 feet. The walking surface is about five feet wide.

The pedestrian only bridge extends from the peak of McLouth, or near the top terminal of Mountain Express chairlift, goes over Ramshead, and lands at the summit of Disciples Ridge, if you’re familiar with Boyne.

The bridge was designed by the same group behind the Gatlinburg SkyBridge in Tennessee.

SkyBridge Michigan progression photo. (SkyBridge)

Boyne Mountain is in Boyne Falls, up in the Northern Lower Peninsula, in Charlevoix County.

You can find ticketing information for the SkyBridge right here.



