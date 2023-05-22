Map: Where to find lighthouses in Michigan

This Sept. 23, 2012 photo shows the ferry to Mackinac Island, Mich., and the Round Island Lighthouse, which dates to the 1890s but is no longer a functioning lighthouse. The picturesque lighthouse once marked the channel between Round Island and Mackinac. The ferry brings visitors to Mackinac, a vacation destination known for Victorian charm in modern times. (AP Photo/Anick Jesdanun)

Michigan lighthouses have been shining a light on the Great Lakes for centuries.

With more than 3,200 miles of shoreline, lighthouses greatly impact the water community.

Michigan is one of the few states in the nation with so many lighthouses, and they are all unique in different ways. The facilities are so popular that Vernors once launched limited-edition cans featuring our state’s lighthouses.

The oldest standing lighthouse in the Mitten is the Fort Gratiot Lighthouse in Port Huron. It was built in 1829 after the first lighthouse in the state built in 1825 was destroyed by storms. According to St. Clair County, Coast Guard maintained the Fort Gratiot Light Station from the 30s till 2004.

This year two historic lighthouses were awarded $100,00 in grants for preservation, and in 2021, three lighthouses were given money for restoration.

Lovers of the Great Lakes have been raising money and doing a lot of research to preserve history.

The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society recently discovered a shipwreck that dates back to the 1890s in Lake Superior. According to researchers, an estimated 6,000 vessels are lost in the Great Lakes. Click here to check out some of the discovered structures.

East coast lighthouses in Michigan

Cheboygan Crib, Cheboygan

Fort Gratiot Lighthouse, Port Huron

Forty Mile Point Lighthouse, Rogers City

New Presque Isle Lighthouse

Old Presque Isle Lighthouse, Presque Isle

Pointe Aux Barques Lighthouse and Museum, Port Hope

Port Austin Reef Light, Port Austin

Port Sanilac Lighthouse, Port Sanilac

Saginaw River Lighthouse, Bay City

Tawas Point Lighthouse, East Tawas

Lighthouses on Michigan’s west coast

Big Sable Point Lighthouse, Ludington

Charlevoix South Pier Lighthouse, Charlevoix County

Grand Haven South Pier & Lighthouse, Grand Haven

Grand Traverse Lighthouse Museum, Northport

Manistee North Pierhead Lighthouse, Manistee

McGulpin Point Lighthouse, Mackinaw City

Old Mission Lighthouse, Traverse City

Point Betsie Lighthouse, Frankfort

South Manitou Island Lighthouse, Leland

St. Joseph North Pier Outer Lighthouse, Saint Joseph

Whiskey Point Light, Beaver Island

White River Light Station Museum, Whitehall

Upper Peninsula lighthouses

DeTour Reef Light, DeTour Village

Eagle Harbor Lighthouse, Eagle Habor

Fourteen Mile Point Lighthouse, Ontonagon

Grand Island East Channel Lighthouse, Munising

Manistique East Breakwater Lighthouse, Manistique

Munising Range Lighthouses, Munising

Rock Harbor Light, Isle Royale

Wawatam Lighthouse, Saint Ignace

Click here to download a map with all of Michigan’s lighthouses.

Below is all of the lighthouses that surround Lake Michigan, courtesy of the West Michigan Tourist Association:

Interested in being a lighthouse keeper? Click here.