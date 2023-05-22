Where to catch a baseball game this summer in Michigan

One of the most summer activities you can do is to head out to the ballpark and catch a baseball game.

While many are not as happy with the Detroit Tigers as they would like to be, there are plenty of minor-league teams within Michigan that you can root for.

Greenfield Village to host historic ‘base ball’ throughout the summer

The Dearborn museum is bringing back baseball to their visitors this summer. The 19th-century-styled team is set to play almost every weekend from June 17 through Sept. 4 at Walnut Grove within Greenfield Village. The teams that gather at the outdoor ball field play the 1867 “base ball” rules. The players wear uniforms and use equipment from the time period. There is also a pregame parade through the Village with the teams. These games are free for museum members. But cost museum admission prices for nonmembers.

Click here to view the schedule of the historic “base ball” games.

Jimmy Johns Field in Utica

Teams

The Jimmy Johns Field can hold 4,500 fans within its stadium. There are 2,000 seats, several suites, a picnic area, and a grass seating area. Click here to view the layout of the Utica stadium.

Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo

Team:

Kalamazoo Growlers View the schedule for the Growlers here.



The Homer Stryker Field can hold 3,500 baseball fans. The Kalamazoo Growlers play 36 home games at the field location in the Kalamazoo Mayors Riverfront Park.

Jackson Field in Lansing

Team:

About 9,500 fans can gather at Jackson Field to watch the Lugnuts play in Lansing. The stadium is located off Michigan Avenue, near the state’s Capitol.

The Lansing baseball stadium was established in 1996. According to the MLB, the Lugnuts team relocated from Springfield out of Illinois to Lansing. The team’s name refers to the Michigan city’s history as an automobile manufacturing center. Jackson Field was initially named Oldsmobile Park after the Olds Motor Vehicle Company out of Lansing.

Experience the vintage game of ‘base ball’ at Fort Mackinac

If you are looking for a version of baseball that dates back to the early days of the sport, make a trip to visit Mackinac Island.

One of Michigan’s oldest continually used baseball fields will host the Portland Blue Sox on July 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the old Fort Mackinac.

To learn more about the game, click here.

Watch the Pit Spitters play ball in Traverse City

Team:

Turtle Creek Stadium can hold a little over 4,500 baseball fans. You can view a virtual tour of the Michigan stadium here.

Catch a West Michigan Whitecaps game in Grand Rapids

Team:

West Michigan Whitecaps You can view the West Michigan team’s game schedule here.



The Whitecaps began playing in Kent County in the early 1990s. The team is affiliated with the Detroit Tigers as they have several players who are top prospects for the MLB team. The Grand Rapids stadium sits close to 9,000 fans.