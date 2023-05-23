76º

Best places to catch a sunset in Michigan

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

A beautiful orange sunset behind the lighthouse and breakwater at Grand Haven State Park is shown. (© 2014 Gregg Seppala (Michigan Department of Natural Resources))

Watching a sunset or even a sunrise can be one of the most peaceful moments in a day.

As the days have been getting longer, the sun has been setting past 8 p.m. As summer is just around the corner, we wanted to compile a list of great spots to witness a sunset in the Mitten.

[UNVERIFIED CONTENT] Sunset time on Lake Michigan. At the end of a pier sits a grand lighthouse in Ludington, Michigan. (© Steven Karsten)

Below is a list of my favorite spots to see a sunset in Michigan

  • Belle Isle, Detroit
  • Big Sable Lighthouse, Ludington
  • Capitol Building, Lansing
  • Lake St. Clair
  • Mackinac Island
  • Newburgh Lake, Livonia
  • North Beach, Grand Haven
  • Oval Beach, Saugatuck
  • Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
  • Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Empire
  • Sleeper State Park, Caseville
  • South Haven Beach
  • Sunset Park, Petoskey

----> Click here to submit your favorite Michigan sunsets 🌞

