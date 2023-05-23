Best places to catch a sunset in Michigan

A beautiful orange sunset behind the lighthouse and breakwater at Grand Haven State Park is shown.

Watching a sunset or even a sunrise can be one of the most peaceful moments in a day.

As the days have been getting longer, the sun has been setting past 8 p.m. As summer is just around the corner, we wanted to compile a list of great spots to witness a sunset in the Mitten.

[UNVERIFIED CONTENT] Sunset time on Lake Michigan. At the end of a pier sits a grand lighthouse in Ludington, Michigan. (© Steven Karsten)

Below is a list of my favorite spots to see a sunset in Michigan

Belle Isle, Detroit

Big Sable Lighthouse, Ludington

Capitol Building, Lansing

Lake St. Clair

Mackinac Island

Newburgh Lake, Livonia

North Beach, Grand Haven

Oval Beach, Saugatuck

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Empire

Sleeper State Park, Caseville

South Haven Beach

Sunset Park, Petoskey

