Best places to catch a sunset in Michigan

Watching a sunset or even a sunrise can be one of the most peaceful moments in a day.
As the days have been getting longer, the sun has been setting past 8 p.m. As summer is just around the corner, we wanted to compile a list of great spots to witness a sunset in the Mitten.
Below is a list of my favorite spots to see a sunset in Michigan
- Belle Isle, Detroit
- Big Sable Lighthouse, Ludington
- Capitol Building, Lansing
- Lake St. Clair
- Mackinac Island
- Newburgh Lake, Livonia
- North Beach, Grand Haven
- Oval Beach, Saugatuck
- Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
- Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, Empire
- Sleeper State Park, Caseville
- South Haven Beach
- Sunset Park, Petoskey