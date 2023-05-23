76º

Travel

Where to enjoy some outdoor music in Michigan this summer

Cross off your bucket list with an outdoor show

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Insider, Summer Bucket List, Michigan

The state of Michigan has a very strong influence within the world of music.

With ties to almost every genre, the state is no stranger to shows taking place anywhere and anytime.

Some of my best memories have been at Pine Knob, or what the kids know it as, DTE Amphitheater.

If you have never been to an outdoor concert in Michigan, highly recommend it. From county hoedowns to classic rock, there are many shows you can choose from that’ll take place all over the state.

Here’s a list of the different amphitheaters in Michigan

  • The Van Andal Family Pavillion, Ada
  • Wenonah Park Pavillion, Bay City
  • Pine Knob, Clarkston
  • Aretha Franklin Amphitheater, Detroit
  • Grand Haven Musical Fountain, Grand Haven
  • Fredrick Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Grand Rapids
  • Thornapple Plaza, Hastings
  • Howell Courthouse Amphitheater, Howell
  • Kresge Auditorium, Interlochen
  • LaFontaine Family Amphitheater, Mildford
  • Wildwood Amphitheater, Orion Township
  • Meadow Brook Amphitheater, Rochester Hills
  • Riverfront Park, South Haven
  • Michigan Lottery Amphitheater, Sterling Heights

List of free outdoor concerts throughout Michigan

Tell us below about the most memorable outdoor concert you have been to in Michigan. 🎶

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter