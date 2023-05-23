Where to enjoy some outdoor music in Michigan this summer

The state of Michigan has a very strong influence within the world of music.
With ties to almost every genre, the state is no stranger to shows taking place anywhere and anytime.
Some of my best memories have been at Pine Knob, or what the kids know it as, DTE Amphitheater.
If you have never been to an outdoor concert in Michigan, highly recommend it. From county hoedowns to classic rock, there are many shows you can choose from that’ll take place all over the state.
Here’s a list of the different amphitheaters in Michigan
- The Van Andal Family Pavillion, Ada
- Wenonah Park Pavillion, Bay City
- Pine Knob, Clarkston
- Aretha Franklin Amphitheater, Detroit
- Grand Haven Musical Fountain, Grand Haven
- Fredrick Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Grand Rapids
- Thornapple Plaza, Hastings
- Howell Courthouse Amphitheater, Howell
- Kresge Auditorium, Interlochen
- LaFontaine Family Amphitheater, Mildford
- Wildwood Amphitheater, Orion Township
- Meadow Brook Amphitheater, Rochester Hills
- Riverfront Park, South Haven
- Michigan Lottery Amphitheater, Sterling Heights
List of free outdoor concerts throughout Michigan
- Legacy Park, Ada
- Music on the Lawn -- Every Wednesday at 7 p.m.
- Beers at the Bridge Summer Concert -- Every Friday at 6 p.m.
- Burns Park, Ann Arbor
- Civic Band Summer Concert Season -- Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
- Heritage Park, Canton
- Live concert series -- Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
- Downtown Charlotte, Charlotte
- Summer Concerts on the Square -- Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
- Palmer Commons, Chelsea
- Sounds & Sights on Thursday Nights -- Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
- Ann Street Plaza, East Lansing
- East Lansing: Summer Concert Series -- Every Friday from July 7 through August 11 at 7 p.m.
- Riley Park, Farmington
- Rhythms in Riley Park -- Every Friday night
- Heritage Park, Farmington Hills
- Stars in the Park Summer Concert Series -- Every Thursday at 7 p.m.
- Lynee Sherwood Waterfront Stadium, Grand Haven
- Music on the Grand -- Every Wednesday at 7 p.m.
- Currie Amphitheater in Millennium Park, Grand Rapids
- W. Mich Jazz Society Jazz In The Park -- Every Monday at 6:30 p.m.
- Lake St. Clair Metropark, Harrison Township
- Summer concert series at the Thomas Welsh Activity Center -- Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
- Symphony by the Shores -- Every Tuesday at 7 p.m.
- Legacy Plaza, Ludington
- Summer Music at Legacy Plaza -- Every Thursday at 5 p.m.
- LaFontaine Family Amphitheater, Milford
- Milford Summer Concert Series -- Every Thursday at 7 p.m.
- Kellogg Park, Plymouth
- Music in the Air Concert Series -- Every Friday at 7 p.m.
- Centennial Commons Park, Royal Oak
- Royal Oak Chamber of Commerce Summer Concert Series -- Every Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
- Burgh Historical Park, Southfield
- Southfield Free Summer Concerts -- Every Tuesday at 7 p.m.
- Stoney Creek Metropark -- Sterling Heights
- Summer concert series on Eastwood Beach -- Select Fridays starting at 7 p.m.
- Grand Traverse Pavilion, Traverse City
- Traverse City: Concerts on the Lawn -- Every Thursday at 7 p.m.
