Where to enjoy some outdoor music in Michigan this summer

The state of Michigan has a very strong influence within the world of music.

With ties to almost every genre, the state is no stranger to shows taking place anywhere and anytime.

Some of my best memories have been at Pine Knob, or what the kids know it as, DTE Amphitheater.

If you have never been to an outdoor concert in Michigan, highly recommend it. From county hoedowns to classic rock, there are many shows you can choose from that’ll take place all over the state.

Here’s a list of the different amphitheaters in Michigan

The Van Andal Family Pavillion, Ada

Wenonah Park Pavillion, Bay City

Pine Knob, Clarkston

Aretha Franklin Amphitheater, Detroit

Grand Haven Musical Fountain, Grand Haven

Fredrick Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Grand Rapids

Thornapple Plaza, Hastings

Howell Courthouse Amphitheater, Howell

Kresge Auditorium, Interlochen

LaFontaine Family Amphitheater, Mildford

Wildwood Amphitheater, Orion Township

Meadow Brook Amphitheater, Rochester Hills

Riverfront Park, South Haven

Michigan Lottery Amphitheater, Sterling Heights

List of free outdoor concerts throughout Michigan

