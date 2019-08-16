Cedar Point launches 'Gold Pass' for $99: How it works

Coasterman1234 at en.wikipedia

Cedar Point is turning 150-years-old next year.

The Ohio (ugh) amusement part is marking its 150th anniversary in 2020 with the introduction of the "Gold Pass."

What's the Gold Pass?

To celebrate this very special year of commemoration, the park is introducing the new, limited-edition anniversary Gold Pass. The $99 pass provides unlimited access to next year’s season-long celebration – but it also offers unlimited visits to Cedar Point and Cedar Point Shores Waterpark for the remainder of 2019, including HalloWeekends.

It includes free parking, discounts on food and merchandise, bring-a-friend admission discounts and exclusive ride times.

The Gold Pass also comes with access to “Golden Entry,” the opportunity to ride some of the park’s best attractions 30 minutes prior to posted park opening time.

The new Gold Pass is available now at the park and at cedarpoint.com.

The park says they will reveal the details on these additions and even more surprises in the months leading to Cedar Point’s opening day next spring.

