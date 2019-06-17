Head north to find Michigan's top hotel or resort, according to popular travel site

What would you consider to be Michigan's best hotel or resort?

There's the new and buzzworthy Shinola Hotel in Detroit, along with the always-stunning Detroit Foundation Hotel, for those thinking the answer must be downtown. The Grand Rapids area boasts quite a few options, as well, from the J.W. Marriott to the Amway Grand.

But according to Conde Nast Traveler, the very best our state has to offer is up north -- or, more specifically, on Mackinac Island.

Photo provided for media use, grandhotel.com

Of course, we're referring to the Grand Hotel.

Is this a surprising pick by CNT because it's completely obvious? Or would you have picked somewhere else? Somewhere a little newer, or a spot that's been sliding under the radar? (You'll have to let us know in the comments below!)

Here's what the website wrote about the Grand:

"For more than a century, Grand Hotel has stood as a landmark accommodation on Michigan’s Mackinac Island. Its front porch — at 660 feet — is the longest in the world, and can be seen as you approach the island by ferry."

A bit brief, especially compared to some of the other states' write-ups, but we'll admit, the porch is exceptional. The whole place is exceptional, who are we kidding?

