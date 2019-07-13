This beautiful northern Michigan winery has breathtaking views

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. - The wineries in Traverse City are among the top reasons people travel to northern Michigan all year round.

One of the most popular and widely known wineries in Traverse City is Chateau Chantal. It was started by a priest and nun who left the ministry to marry each other. Today their children run the winery.

You can even stay at Chateau Chantal and book a room at its bed and breakfast. But remember, booking a room at the top tourist attraction is not easy.

