Virgin launches first adult-only cruise ship

Leave the kids at home for this one.
Virgin is launching an ocean cruise ship for grown ups. Sir Richard Branson told People the "Scarlet Lady" will be for travelers who are 18 and up, with on-board amenities made for adults, featuring a tattoo parlor and luxury spa.
The inaugural ship would set sail for the Caribbean in 2020, according to People.
The ship will also feature:
- Wake, a steak and seafood restaurant
- Pink Agave, a Mexican restaurant that looks like a taqueria on the streets of Mexico City
- Razzle Dazzle, whose menu has a “nice” and “naughty” list
- 24-hour diner, pizza and a food hall
- Redemption Spa with hydrotherapy pool, mud room, salt room, cold plunge pools, quartz beds, and rejuvenating spa treatments
- A nightclub
- Multiple pools (of course)
Future itineraries will include trips to Cuba.
