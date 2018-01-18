Winter in Michigan: Eben Ice Caves in Upper Peninsula

Looking for something to do in cold Michigan this winter? Check out these beautiful ice caves.

Located in the Upper Peninsula, just outside of Marquette County, the Eben Ice Caves are one of Michigan's best winter gifts.

Eben Junction hosts tourists from all over every winter once the caves begin to freeze, usually in December. Here's more on the caves from Michigan.org:

Eben Ice Caves - The Basics

The "Rock River Canyon Ice Caves" better known as the Eben Ice Caves, form when melting snow runs over the edge of a small cliff and freezes, forming "ice caves" Much like the large ice formations along Munising's Grand Island and parts of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, if you were to visit here in the summer you would see little to no water running over the edge.

It's the perfect combination of a slow snow melt and frigid temperatures that causes these "caves" of ice to form.

The Hike to the Caves

This isn't an attraction where you can pull up in your car, walk a few feet and be done. It's not a long hike, but yes, you will have to get out and stretch your legs. And for the pet owners out there, yes, the area is pet friendly. Each time I've visited the ice caves I've seen more than a few dogs on the trail.

The hike from the parking area to the ice caves is about .75 miles. The first .25 mile stretch is a very flat walk through a farmer's field. And just a note on that, the farmer allows people like you and me to pass through the field at no charge and if the kind family that owns the land ever stopped allowing this, the hike to the ice caves would be much longer. In addition to that, the land owners now offer portable bathrooms in the parking area at no charge. So, show your thanks by purchasing a hot beverage or a snack at their concession stand if you're able!

Getting There

The Eben Ice Caves used to be a little hard to find, but no longer. Just set your GPS for Eben Junction, MI. (Or use Google Maps to find it.) From M-94 in Eben Junction, turn north onto Eben Road and drive about 1.5 miles to Frey Road. Turn right on Frey Road and drive to the end (if you can) or if it's a busy day just find a spot to park along the road. It's not unusual to see fifty or more cars parked here on a nice weekend day. Also, Eben Road and Frey Road have yellow signs on them that say "Ice Caves", so keep an eye out for those.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.