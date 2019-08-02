South Carolina man and his donkey go viral for singing 'Circle of Life'

A South Carolina man's video of his donkey singing along with him to "Circle of Life" from Disney's "The Lion King" has gone viral, according to WIS10.

The short video has more than 3.1 million views on Facebook so far and has been shared on other social media outlets.

"I'm part of the Young Preachers of America Facebook group and someone made a joke about 'The Lion King' sermons," said Travis Kinley. "Someone else started talking about 'Circle of Life' being a pre-sermon hymnal, and I always say the proof is in the pudding!"

Kinley said he went into his backyard where he keeps his donkey, Nathan, pulled out his phone, started to record and Nathan started braying.

Since posting the video, Kinley said he has received messages from people thanking him for a good laugh.

"Most people are thankful for the laugh and having something positive floating around," he said. "Some of the most rewarding ones have talked about them needing to feel some joy after going through a tough time, and it's so great to be able to deliver that smile and laugh to them."

For the whole story, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.